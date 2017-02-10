SURVEY ASKS WHAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ADDED TO COOK PARK & CARLIN PARK

SURVEY ASKS WHAT YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE ADDED TO COOK PARK...

Residents in two Sioux City neighborhoods will soon be receiving a survey to help design their neighborhood park.

City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore says the surveys will help to determine which new recreational facilities should be constructed at Cook Park on the westside and at Carlin Park, the former Leeds Pool site:

While a splash pad has been proposed at Cook Park, Salvatore says some residents have said they would rather see other facilities built or improved there:

There is a set budget for whatever improvements are undertaken, whether it’s a splash pad or something else:

The Cook Park survey will be sent to 491 residents residing between Hamilton Boulevard, Wesley Parkway, West 7th Street and Tri-View Avenue.

The Carlin Park survey will be sent to 1,187 residents of the Leeds neighborhood.

They will be asked if they would like to have a basketball court, picnic shelter, dog park, playground equipment, and open green space as park improvements.

Presently, a splash pad at Leeds Park is scheduled for construction and to open for the public in May.

The surveys will be mailed with a return date of February 28th.

They can be returned via a provided postage paid envelope or dropped off at the Parks and Recreation office at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center