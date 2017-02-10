SEARS CONTINUES TO CONSOLIDATE

Sears may sell more locations, cut more jobs and put more of its famous brands on the block in an attempt to revive the faltering retail chain.

The company, which also owns Kmart, says it’s cutting costs by at least $1 billion a year.

Sears is already in the process of closing 150 stores, including the Sioux City K-Mart, by the end of March.

No new store closures were announced today, but Sears says it may sell some real estate.

The company may also sell its Kenmore washer and dryers and DieHard car battery brands, after striking a deal to sell their Craftsman Tools product line last month.

