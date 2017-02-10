LOCAL RECYCLING FIRM UNDER INVESTIGATION

State regulators have suspended a Sioux City electronics recycler’s permit to accept some items until it can reduce a pile of materials sitting outside at its site.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department told former Sioux City Councilman Aaron Rochester that his stockpile of cathode ray tubes must be trimmed back.

The tubes are found in televisions and computer monitors.

Rochester, who sits on the city’s environmental advisory board, says his Recycletronics company is still open and is working with regulators as it reduces the tube stockpile.

Rochester also says he’s working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which executed search warrants Tuesday at the site and at a storage site in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Federal authorities declined to provide any details about the EPA’s apparent investigation.

