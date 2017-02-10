ESCAPEE SENTENCED TO PRISON

A Sioux City woman who previously escaped from federal custody has been sentenced to 4 months in federal prison.

24 year old Jade Kiya Harden received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of escape from federal custody.

Harden admitted that last August she cut off her electronic monitoring bracelet and left her residential re-entry center where she was on home confinement.

Harden was later arrested by United States Marshals in Winnebago.

She is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.