COUNTY ATTORNEY EXONERATES POLICE OFFICER IN FATAL SHOOTING OF SUSPECT

Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings says Sioux City Police were justified when they shot and killed an armed suspect during a traffic stop last December near Tri-View Avenue.

Police had stopped a vehicle with a female driver and a passenger, 36-year-old Daniel Riedmann, of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota the night of December 7th.

The officers learned there was an arrest warrant for Riedmann who was to be considered armed and dangerous.

Officer Jordan Burns saw a handgun on the rear seat behind Riedmann.

Jennings says Riedmann ignored the officers’ commands to show his hands and unlock the vehicle.

Jennings says Officer Dylan Grimsley shot Riedmann as the suspect began reaching for something.

Grimsley fired four shots, striking Riedmann four times.

Agent Trevor Modlin of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a loaded handgun fell out of the vehicle once officers opened the door:

Modlin says an autopsy showed Riedmann had meth along with amphetamines in his system at the time of the shooting.

Officer Grimsley has since returned to active duty with the department.