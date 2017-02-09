ABDINUR SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of first degree murder in the slaying of his former girlfriend.

Isack Abdinur was sentenced by Judge Steven Andreasen in Woodbury County District Court Thursday morning:

Abdinur was convicted in December of the fatal beating and stabbing of Cornelia Stead in June of 2015 at her Sioux City apartment.

As Stead’s sister, Emma Cournoyer, read a victim’s impact statement, Abdinur blurted out that the police had actually killed Stead.

After being admonished by the judge, Abdinur waited and heard Cournoyer tearfully tell him that he would be judged by God, but that she forgave him.

Cournoyer said after the sentencing that it was important for her to forgive Abdinur for taking her sister’s life:

Following Cournoyer’s statement, Abdinur then gave a rambling statement of his own, saying he was unconscious most of the night from drinking, and awoke to find Stead’s body and a nearby knife:

Abdinur was also ordered to pay $150-thousand dollars restitution to Stead’s heirs.

Stead’s niece, Shauna Avery, says her family was satisfied with the sentence:

Abdinur would only become eligible for parole if the governor commuted his sentence to a fixed number of years at a later date.