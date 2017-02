WOODBURY COUNTY TAX LEVY WILL BE LOWER AGAIN

WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISORS HAS APPROVED BUDGET SAVINGS OF OVER A HALF MILLION DOLLARS.

THE BOARD APPROVED THE BUDGET REDUCTIONS FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR AT THEIR TUESDAY AFTERNOON MEETING.

CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG SAYS THAT MEANS THE LEVY FOR COUNTY TAXPAYERS WILL BE REDUCED:

THE COUNTY BOARD WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED BUDGET AND THEN FINALIZE IT FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR IN MARCH.