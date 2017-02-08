STORM LAKE 8TH GRADER CHARGED IN SCHOOL THREAT

A 13 year old middle school student in Storm Lake has been charged for allegedly threatening to purchase a gun and “shoot up the school.

Storm Lake Police took the 8th grade youngster into custody Tuesday after being informed of the threat by school officials.

Police say the 13 year old, along with other middle school students, had been on a laptop researching a website involving illegal weapons for sale approximately two weeks ago.

The suspect allegedly vocalized his plan but the comment went unreported for several days before school faculty became aware of it.

Officers contacted the suspect and his parents, who allowed a search of the youth’s residence and seized a personal lap top.

The youth was arrested and charged with Threats of Terrorism; a Class D Felony.

The unidentified student was released to the custody of his parents.