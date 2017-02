PUMP FAILURE SPEWS SEWAGE INTO SOUTH SIOUX AREA

SOUTH SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS DEALT WITH A SEWAGE OVERFLOW ISSUE WEDNESDAY NEAR HOMES AFFECTED BY AN ONGOING ODOR PROBLEM.

DITCHES ALONG C AVENUE AND G STREET NEAR THE INTERSTATE WERE OVERFLOWING WITH RAW SEWAGE.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE PROBLEM STARTED AROUND 10AM WHEN A PUMP FAILED AT THE TEMPORARY LIFT STATION NEAR THAT NEIGHBORHOOD:

HEDQUIST SAYS A REPLACEMENT PUMP WAS BROUGHT IN AND THE CITY DISPATCHED A CLEAN UP CREW TO THE SCENE.

THE PUMPS HANDLE WASTEWATER FROM BUSINESSES LOCATED IN THE ROTH INDUSTRIAL PARK AND BIG OX ENERGY.

KEVIN BAKER OF BIG OX ENERGY SAYS THE ISSUE WAS NOT DIRECTLY RELATED TO HIS COMPANY, WHICH HAS BEEN BLAMED FOR PREVIOUS SEWAGE AND ODOR ISSUES IN THE AREA:

HEDQUIST SAYS THE PUMP REPLACEMENT WAS COMPLETED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

CITY CONSULTING FIRM MCCLURE ENGINEERING IS WORKING WITH THE PUMP MANUFACTURER TO DETERMINE WHY IT FAILED.

