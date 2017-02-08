NEW TRIAL DATE SET FOR EBERT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

A new trial date has been set for a Cherokee, Iowa woman charged in a two vehicle crash in Plymouth County in September of 2015.

30 year old Melissa Ebert will stand trial April 4th at 9:00 a.m. in Plymouth County District Court.

She is charged with two counts each of attempted murder, willful injury, and serious injury by motor vehicle and one count of O-W-I second offense.

Court documents say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger, Damian Johnson, before veering her car into the path of an on-coming car driven by Dustin Boll of Le Mars in the 2015 accident.

Ebert had previously agreed to a plea deal in the case to serve a maximum of 12 years in prison but she backed out of the agreement last month.

She is currently free on bond.