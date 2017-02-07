USD STUDENT WINS “NO METH EVER” AD CONTEST

A University of South Dakota student is the winner of the first “No Meth Ever” advertising contest hosted by the South Dakota attorney general’s office.

Haley Westphal of Battle Creek, Iowa won the public awareness competition that asked students from South Dakota universities to submit a marketing campaign to counteract the rising use of methamphetamines.

Westphal was awarded a total of $4,500 in prize money for her script showing three people using meth for the first time and where they end up.

The second phase of the contest, which runs during the spring semester, will concentrate on a full social media campaign and concludes on May 1st