TYSON ACKNOWLEDGES S-E-C INVESTIGATION INTO COMPANY

Tyson Foods says it’s being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, likely in connection with lawsuits alleging that the poultry company and others engaged in price fixing activities.

Tyson says in a regulatory filing that it received a subpoena from the SEC on January 20th.

The company says it is cooperating with the investigation, which is in an “early stage.”

A class-action lawsuit filed in September had said Tyson and others conspired to fix, raise and maintain the price of broiler chickens.