PLEA HEARING SET FOR STOLEN SKID LOADER SUSPECT

A plea hearing has been set for a Sioux City man charged with the theft of a skid loader and a pick up truck.

36-year-old Nicolas Penny is charged with 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree burglary and criminal mischief.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday through a written arraignment, but today (Tuesday) a plea hearing and sentencing in the case was set for March 23rd.

Authorities say Penny allegedly stole a skid loader in an effort to free a stolen pickup truck stuck on railroad tracks on January 26th.