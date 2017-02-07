Musketeers Add Pieces for the Final Stretch

Sioux City, IA| Sioux City Musketeers announces a trade with the Tri-City Storm receiving three players, trading three draft picks and future consideration. With only 22 games left in the season, Musketeers sit tied for first with the Waterloo Black Hawks at 53 points.

With a record of 23-8-5-2 Musketeers add a few pieces to strengthen a team that has played strong all season. These additions will look to put the current group in a situation to be successful in the final months.

Explaining this move with Tri-City Coach Varady’s main reason on this was, “Over the last 15 games we have had some injuries, but these three additions will help with our group we already have here.”

In the acquisition, Musketeers received right winger Charlie Kelleher, a University of New Hampshire commit. In 40 games Kelleher has tallied 33 points, 11 goals and 22 assists with a plus/minus +3. Charlie Kelleher ranks 12th among all forwards in the USHL. “Kelleher is a guy that has played on the top line in the league, you look at their point totals they were dangerous offensively every night,” expressed Coach Varady.

Musketeers will also be welcoming Tri-City’s forward Odeen Tufto, a Quinnipiac University commit. Odeen played 30 games with the Fargo Force and then eight games with Tri-City this season. “Tufto is a guy that can play the wing or center that has a dynamic skill set,” mentioned Coach Jay Varady. In 38 games Tufto scored eight goals, assisted on 20 with a plus/minus -4. In the 2015-16 season in the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League) Odeen played 57 games earning 24 goals and 40 assists.

Sioux City adds another defenseman, Joey Matthews, a Dartmouth College commit from Columbia, IL. During his 38 games, Matthews has tallied three goals, and seven assists with a plus/minus -3. Last season winning the Clark Cup Champions, Coach Varady believes this gives his team more experience, “he’s a player who played with a d-core that won a championship. He’s an experienced player coming in here that will play key minutes for us in all situations.”

Sioux City heads to Omaha Tuesday for a mid-week game. Kelleher, Tufto, and Matthews will join the team for their first game as a Musketeer. Marcel Godbout and CJ Dodero have been released by the Musketeers to make room on the roster.

Musketeers return to the Tyson Events Center for the Musketeers Face Off for Charity Dinner with Applebee’s and the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services on Thursday. Musketeers then host Chicago Steel on Friday and Tri-City Storm on Saturday with the Muskies heading to Sioux Falls for a Sunday afternoon game. Tickets are still available by stopping at the Tyson Events Center box office or by calling the Sioux City Musketeers office at (712) 252-2116.