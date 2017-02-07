IOWA HOUSE APPROVES EDUCATION FUNDING BILL

The Iowa House approved a bill increasing K-12 education spending by 1.1 percent late Monday night.

The measure increases spending by about $73-dollars per student.

It adds around $40 million dollars to a roughly $3 billion, 200 million dollar education budget.

Republican Walt Rogers of Waterloo chairs the House Education Committee:

Many school officials say the decision will result in larger classroom sizes and school district shortfalls.

Democrat Mary Mascher of Mason City believes more schools will have to consolidate because of the funding level:

Republican Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids reminded lawmakers that education will still get the biggest share of the state budget:

The Senate already has passed the bill, which now goes to Gov. Terry Branstad.

The governor has indicated he will likely sign the bill.

Radio Iowa