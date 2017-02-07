GRASSLEY TO MEET WITH AG SECRETARY NOMINEE

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley will meet Thursday with former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, President Trump’s pick to be the next secretary of agriculture.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/GRASSLEY3.mp3

OC………”of Iowa”. :15

Grassley says he’s not particularly concerned that Perdue hasn’t been a farmer, though he’s was involved in the ag industry and became a veterinarian before entering politics.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/GRASSLEY4.mp3

OC………….”that amount” ;15

Grassley says the “institution of the family farm is what’s strong about American agriculture,” and he wants to hear Perdue’s views on that.

The most recent U-S ag secretary was Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor.