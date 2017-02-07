ERNST & GRASSLEY VOTE FOR EDUCATION SECRETARY CONFIRMATION

The U.S. Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Iowa’s Joni Ernst voted for DeVos citing her mutual belief that schools should be overseen by local control, not the federal government:

Chuck Grassley also voted for DeVos but two Republicans joined Democrats to vote to try and derail DeVos’ nomination.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos’ focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools.

DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.