ALARCON FLORY LOBBIES AGAINST SCHOOL BILL IN DES MOINES

A Sioux City school board member has joined a new group called Iowans for Public Education.

Organizers say they intend to “fight back” against what they call an “assault” on Iowa’s public schools.

Perla Alarcon Flory has been a member of the Sioux City School Board for the past four years and joined the group that was founded on Facebook on December 30th.

She spoke at a statehouse news conference Monday afternoon.

Alarcon Flory lost in her bid for the statehouse in November.

She’s in her first term on the school board.

Karen Nichols of Iowa City founded the group.

She says more than five-thousand people have now joined:

Nichols is married to a teacher and says she’s concerned about efforts to curb collective bargaining rights for teachers who belong to a union.

The group is also urging its members to attend the legislative forums most lawmakers hold on the weekends back in their districts.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story