WANATEE RE-TRIAL TO TAKE PLACE IN COUNCIL BLUFFS

The retrial of Elias Wanatee on a charge of first degree murder will take place in Council Bluffs.

Judge Duane Hoffmeyer issued the change of venue order Monday afternoon to move the trial from Woodbury to Pottawattamie County beginning February 27th at 9am.

The judge declared a mistrial in the case back in December when a Woodbury County jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of Wanatee.

Wanatee is charged in the fatal stabbing of 50 year old Vernon Mace outside of a West 1st Street home last February 7th.