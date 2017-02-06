STORM LAKE WOMAN ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES

The 4th time was not the charm for a woman charged in a series of burglaries at a Taco John’s in Storm Lake.

Storm Lake police say the restaurant had been burglarized after hours by someone with a key on January 26th, 29th and 30th.

Each time a substantial amount of cash was stolen from the business.

Early Saturday morning on February 4th, officers observed a person attempting to enter the business with the use of a key.

That suspect, 29 year old Madison Selzer, fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by officers.

Selzer was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on three counts of 3rd degree burglary, one count of attempted burglary, marijuana possession and several more charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.