HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Sioux Falls Washington @ East, 2-7-2017

They are headed back to the East gym for as the Black Raiders welcome the visiting Warriors of Sioux Falls Washigton in a "throwback" match-up between two former Sioux Interstate Conference rivals. The Sioux City Sports Commission played a major part in scheduling this game. When the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team announced it would be playing Colorado at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls next season, the Sports Commission went quickly to work to bring Sioux Falls Washington's basketball team to Sioux City for this contest.

The city, located an hour north of Sioux City, is home to over 178,000 residents, making it the largest metropolitan area in South Dakota. Its history is traced to the cascades of the Big Sioux River. The falls were created over 14,000 years ago during the last ice age, known as the Wisconsin Glacial Episode. (I think the term “ice age” sound better.) Members of many Native American tribes settled in the region. The first documented visit by an American of European Descent was by Philander Prescott in 1832. There were few conflicts between the white settlers and the Native Americans. However, the Dakota War of 1862 in nearby southwest Minnesota resulted in the death of two local settlers. The town was evacuated and the settlers and soldiers headed west to Yankton. Sioux Falls was burned and pillaged. In 1865, Fort Dakota was established in present-day downtown and settlers eventually returned.

The arrival of railroads spurred the “Dakota Boom” of the 1880’s. But a grasshopper plague, combined with a national depression, halted the town’s progress in the 1890’s The opening of the John Morrell packing plant in 1909, began to bring prosperity back. The establishment of an airbase and a military radio and communications training school in 1942, along with the completion of the interstate highway system in the early 1960’s (Sioux Falls sits at the intersection of Interstates 29 and 90), set the state for Sioux Falls to grow into the metropolis it is today.

Relaxed usury laws in the state caused Citibank to relocate its corporate headquarters from New York City to Sioux Falls in 1981. Between 1980 and 2010, Sioux Falls’ population increased from 81,000 to 154,000.

January Jones, the actress best known for her role as Betty Draper on the television series Mad Men, was born in Sioux Falls. She graduated from Sioux Falls Roosevelt high school in 1996 and returned for her class reunion last year. During an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in 2014, Jones revealed how she pulled a prank on a Sioux Falls realtor, who was an old acquaintance.

Mary Hart, a native of Madison, South Dakota, and the long-running host of television’s Entertainment Tonight, taught English at Sioux Falls Washington High School for a couple years in the 1970’s. During that same time, she was producing and anchoring her own talk show on KSFY-TV, the local ABC affiliate. She was named Miss South Dakota in 1970 (at that time, she was known as Mary Harum). Hart solidified her place in pop culture when Kramer suffered a seizure while hearing her voice during an episode of “Seinfeld.”

Pat O’Brien of Access Hollywood fame and the NFL’s Mike Martz, architect of the St. Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf,” are both Sioux Falls natives.

