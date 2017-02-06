“GROW WITH US” AT 11TH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND GARDEN SHOW

It’s not too early to start thinking about your home garden or landscaping once spring arrives.

Those topics will be among those discussed at the upcoming 11th annual Siouxland Garden Show to be held March 24th and 25th at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Molly Hewitt, County Director of Iowa State University Extension, who co-sponsors the event, says the theme this year is “Grow with Us”:

Master Gardener Diana Kincaid of Dakota City says more people are participating in “community gardens” to grow some of their own food:

Carol Larvick of the University of Nebraska’s Dakota County Extension office says all types of gardening have become more popular in the region:

Besides the speakers, Hewitt says there are a lot of “hands on” demonstrations and “Make and Take” projects:

There’s also a need for volunteers to help with the event.

The deadline for volunteers or show vendors to sign up is March 1st.

Tickets are available through the Woodbury and Dakota County Extension Offices.

You can find out more online at www.siouxlandgardenshow.org.