CLEMENTS REPLACES KINTNER IN UNICAMERAL

It didn’t take long for Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts to replace former State Senator Bill Kintner, who resigned last month from the Unicameral.

Ricketts announced the selection of Elmwood banker Robert Keith Clements to fill the Legislative District 2 vacancy.

Clements was immediately sworn into officer Monday afternoon by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican.

Clements was not among the 35 people who applied to fill Kintner’s seat.

Ricketts says his staff sought other candidates for the seat representing Cass and portions of Sarpy and Otoe counties.

The governor interviewed 10 applicants in person.