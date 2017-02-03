WEAR RED DAY FOR HEART HEALTH

February is “Heart Health Month” and physicians, nurses and their colleagues at Mercy Medical Center were wearing red on Friday to call attention to the fact that heart disease is the number one killer of women.

Dr. Jamil Abuzetun, a cardiologist at Mercy, says the “Wear Red Day” calls attention to the fact that heart disease is the number one cause of death of women in the United States:

Dr. Abuzetun says symptoms of heart disease are often different that in men:

Mayor Bob Scott read a proclamation declaring today (Friday) as “Wear Red Day” to promote heart health.