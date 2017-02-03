STILL TIME FOR A FLU SHOT, GET ONE FREE NEXT WEEK

Iowa authorities say at least 25 influenza-related deaths have occurred since October 2nd, including 11 reported to the state last week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says all but one of the people who died had underlying conditions or contributing factors.

The department says the deaths included 19 people 81 and older and two people 61 through 80.

There’s still time for a flu shot.

Mercy Medical Center’s Family Medicine Clinic will give free flu shots next Thursday, February 9th at the Community Action Agency of Siouxland from 11:30am until 12:45pm on a first come basis.

The agency is located at 2700 Leech Avenue.