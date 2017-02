SOUTH SIOUX TO MEET ONE ON ONE WITH ODOR AFFECTED DISPLACED FAMILIES

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS LEFT HOMELESS BECAUSE OF HYDROGEN SULFIDE ODORS THAT BACKED UP INTO THEIR RESIDENCES WILL HAVE AT LEAST ONE ADDITIONAL WEEK TO WORK OUT A RESOLUTION OF THE PROBLEM WITH THE CITY.

THE CITY COUNCIL VOTED TO EXTEND THE DISPLACED RESIDENTS STAY IN LOCAL HOTELS UNTIL FEBRUARY 14TH.

SOUTH SIOUX MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS THE RESIDENTS WERE ONLY ASSURED OF HAVING THEIR HOTEL BILLS PAID THROUGH FEBRUARY 7TH BY BIG OX ENERGY, THE COMPANY BLAMED FOR THE ODOR BACKFLOW THROUGH THE CITY SEWER SYSTEM:

THE LATEST EFFORT TO HELP THE RESIDENTS CAME FOLLOWING A CLOSED SESSION OF THE COUNCIL WHO MET WITH AN ATTORNEY REPRESENTING SOME OF THE HOMEOWNERS, WHO HAVE BEEN FORCED OUT SINCE OCTOBER.

KOCH SAYS IT HASN’T BEEN DECIDED IF BIG OX, THE CITY OR BOTH WILL PAY THE EXTRA WEEK OF BILLS.

HE DOES SAY THAT SOME RESIDENTS MAY HAVE EXPENSES PAID LONGER IF NECESSARY AFTER THEY MEET WITH THE CITY:

THE MAYOR SAYS THE RESIDENTS NEED TO SIGN UP FOR INDIVIDUAL, CONFIDENTIAL MEETINGS WITH THE CITY BECAUSE EACH SITUATION IS DIFFERENT;

SEVERAL RESIDENTS SHOWED UP BEFORE THE CLOSED SESSION UNDER THE IMPRESSION THEY COULD TALK WITH THE COUNCIL TODAY.

ONE OF THEM, ROB BAKER, SAYS THEY WERE FRUSTRATED WHEN THAT DIDN’T HAPPEN:

THE AFFECTED RESIDENTS MET PRIVATELY WITH THEIR ATTORNEY FOLLOWING THE CLOSED SESSION TO HEAR DETAILS OF THE EXTENSION.