SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED FOR SEX WITH 13 YEAR OLD

Updated 10:10am 2-2-17 by Woody Gottburg

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY HAVING SEX WITH A 13 YEAR OLD GIRL.

POLICE SAY 34 YEAR OLD RICHARD VANCLEAVE ARRANGED A MEETING WITH A YOUNG GIRL MONDAY THROUGH A TEXTING APP TO JOIN HIM AT A HOTEL AT 130 NEBRASKA STREET.

PRIOR TO THE MEETING, VANCLEAVE SENT A PICTURE EXPOSING HIMSELF TO THE VICTIM AND ENTICED HER TO SEND HIM TWO NUDE PHOTOS OF HERSELF.

INVESTIGATORS SAY VANCLEAVE KNEW THE AGE OF THE GIRL AND ENGAGED IN SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH HER AT THE HOTEL.

VAN CLEAVE WAS ARRESTED AT A RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE AND ENTICING A MINOR.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.