SEVERAL APPLICANTS HOPE TO FILL RADIG’S COUNCIL TERM

The City Council remains one member short as they go through the annual budget hearings.

Former member Keith Radig is now a Woodbury County Supervisor.

Many familiar names have applied to fill the remainder of Radig’s term, including former council members Craig Berenstein, John Fitch, Jason Geary and Jim Rixner.

Maria Rundquist and Alex Watters, who have previously run for public office, have also applied.

So have Jake Jungers and Doug Waples.

The deadline to apply for the council vacancy is 4pm Monday.

The council will conduct interviews of the candidates and announce their choice on February 27th.