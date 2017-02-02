LOCAL POSTAL WORKER CHARGED WITH MAIL THEFT

A Sergeant Bluff postal worker is facing federal charges that allege he stole mail while working for the U.S. Postal Service.

42 year old Kirk Baird has been charged with theft of mail by a postal employee in a federal indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

The indictment alleges that Baird embezzled letters, post cards, and other mail and stole gift cards and items of value for his own use between August and October of 2016.

If convicted, Baird faces up to 5 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

Baird was arraigned in federal court today (Thursday).