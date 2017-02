DISPLACED RESIDENTS MEET WITH SOUTH SIOUX COUNCIL MEMBERS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS LEFT HOMELESS BECAUSE OF HYDROGEN SULFIDE ODORS THAT BACKED UP THROUGH CITY SEWER LINES INTO THEIR HOMES MET WITH TWO CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS WEDNESDAY NIGHT.

MAYOR ROD KOCH AND COUNCILMAN OSCAR GOMEZ TALKED WITH 21 RESIDENTS AT A HOTEL THEY HAVE BEEN STAYING AT SINCE OCTOBER BECAUSE OF ODORS ASSOCIATED WITH THE NEARBY BIG OX ENERGY PLANT.

ONE OF THE AFFECTED RESIDENTS, ROB BAKER, SAYS THEY TALKED WITH THE CITY LEADERS ABOUT THE LACK OF PROGRESS ON GETTING BACK INTO THEIR HOMES:

BIG OX ENERGY HAS BEEN PAYING THE HOTEL BILLS OF THE AFFECTED RESIDENTS SINCE OCTOBER, BUT MAY STOP PAYING SOME OF THEM NEXT TUESDAY.

BAKER SAYS NONE OF THE RESIDENTS WHO WERE AT THE MEETING WEDNESDAY NIGHT HAVE BEEN CONTACTED ABOUT THE FEBRUARY 7TH DEADLINE:

MARIE MCCULLICK, BAKER’S WIFE, SAYS THEY LED CONTRACTORS INTO THEIR HOME TO TRY AND MAKE REPAIRS, AND WERE TOLD THEY COULDN’T BE DONE:

MCCULLICK SAYS THE CONTRACTORS HAVE TOLD THEM THAT THEIR HOMES SHOULD BE BULLDOZED TO THE GROUND.

MONITORS IN THEIR HOMES AND AT LEAST TWO OTHERS CONTINUE TO SHOW UNSAFE HYDROGEN SULFIDE LEVELS.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION FRIDAY TO DISCUSS THE AFFECTED HOMES AND PENDING LITIGATION.

MCCULLICK SAYS SHE AND HER HUSBAND NEVER WANTED TO HIRE AN ATTORNEY AND HOPED THEY COULD BE RELOCATED BY THE CITY:

BAKER AND MCCULLICK FINALLY HIRED AN ATTORNEY ON DECEMBER 27TH.

THAT’S THE DAY ROB BAKER’S FATHER, WHO WAS ALSO A DISPLACED RESIDENT, DIED AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL.

FRIDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING BEGINS AT NOON.

Photo of Baker & McCullick’s home