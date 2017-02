CITY POLICE HOPE TO ADD BODY CAMERAS TO OFFICER’S GEAR

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY SPENT THURSDAY MEETING WITH INDIVIDUAL DEPARTMENT HEADS IN A DISCUSSION OF THEIR PROPOSED OPERATING BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR.

POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG WAS ONE OF THE FIRST TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL ON HIS ONE MAIN BUDGET GOAL OF HAVING HIS OFFICERS ALL WEAR BODY CAMERAS:

BESIDES THE CAMERAS, THERE IS ALSO EQUIPMENT NEEDED TO STORE THE VIDEO FOR ARCHIVAL AND POSSIBLE COURT PURPOSES:

THE POLICE HAVE TESTED THREE DIFFERENT CAMERA TYPES IN THE PAST YEAR.

THE TOTAL COST OF CAMERAS AND STORAGE WOULD EXCEED $100-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT ALSO QUESTIONED CHIEF YOUNG ABOUT A 30 PER CENT DROP IN TRAFFIC CITATIONS ISSUED BY LOCAL OFFICERS OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS.

THE CHIEF SAYS THAT TREND WILL LIKELY CHANGE SOON:

9596 TRAFFIC CITATIONS WERE ISSUED THE PAST FISCAL YEAR COMPARED TO 12,169 IN FISCAL YEAR 2014.