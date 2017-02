CITY CONVENTION CENTER’S FUTURE QUESTIONED BY COUNCIL

THE FUTURE OF THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER BECAME A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION AT THE CITY COUNCIL BUDGET HEARINGS THURSDAY.

THE CITY SPENDS AROUND A HALF MILLION DOLLARS SUBSIDIZING THE FACILITY, AND MAYOR BOB SCOTT IS NOT CONVINCED THAT THE CENTER IS WORTH THE COST:

THE CONTRACT FOR CENTERPLATE, THE COMPANY THAT PROVIDES FOOD SERVICES FOR THE CONVENTION CENTER, EXPIRES IN JUNE.

COUNCIL MEMBERS SAY THEY HAVEN’T SEEN AN INCREASE IN CONVENTION BUSINESS SINCE CENTERPLATE HAS BEEN THERE.

CITY EVENTS DIRECTOR ERIKA NEWTON ADMITTED THAT GOAL HAD NOT BEEN ACHIEVED:

COUNCIL MEMBER RHONDA CAPRON AND NEWTON SAY THE ADJOINING HOTEL, WHICH HAS HAD SEVERAL MANAGEMENT CHANGES IN THE PAST SEVERAL YEARS, IS PART OF THE PROBLEM IN ATTRACTING NEW CONVENTIONS TO THE CENTER:

MAYOR SCOTT SAYS THE HOTEL HAS NOT BEEN INTERESTED IN TAKING OVER THE CONVENTION CENTER FROM THE CITY, AND THE CITY’S SUBSIDY HAS CONTINUED TO RISE.

HE ALSO WANTS TO SEE AN INCREASE IN SWAP MEET TYPE OF EXHIBITS AND SHOWS AT THE FACILITY, WHICH HE SAYS THE CITY HAS LOST TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND OTHER LOCATIONS.