BBB WARNS ABOUT “YES ANSWER” PHONE SCAM

Iowa consumers are being warned about a cagey new telephone scam.

The caller pretends to be adjusting a headset and asks, “Can you hear me?” and the typical response you’d give is “yes.”

That’s where the trouble starts, according to Jim Hegarty at the Better Business Bureau in Omaha-Council Bluffs:

This band of con artists started out targeting only businesses with the scheme.

The best way to fight back, he says, is to use the technology already at your fingertips.

He says if you answer a call asking that question, you should just hang up.

