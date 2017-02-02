HERNANDEZ CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

Formal charges have been filed against a Denison, Iowa man who allegedly drove a vehicle into the Boyer River, near Denison, leading to the death of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta.

25-year-old Ramon Hernandez has now been charged with nine counts, including homicide by vehicle, three counts of distributing a controlled substance to a Minor, one count of distributing a controlled substance, all felony charges, as well as four counts of providing alcohol to a person under age, each a serious misdemeanor.

Crawford County Attorney Roger Sailer says the charges stem from events on January 18th.

Court documents state Hernandez allegedly provided marijuana to the four teens hours before the vehicle he was driving crashed into the river.

Acosta was swept away by the river.

Her body was recovered eight days later.