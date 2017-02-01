X’S ADD TWO MORE PITCHERS

The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed RHPs Brad Orosey and Keith Picht to 2017 American Association contracts.

The 2017 season will mark Orosey’s 6th season and Picht’s 5th season in professional baseball.

The pitchers were recently acquired by the X’s from American Association teams this off season.

Orosey was acquired by the X’s via a trade with the Lincoln Saltdogs on November 15th.

The right hander brings experience to the Explorers pitching staff, pitching five seasons in independent baseball, including the last three seasons in the American Association (Fargo-Moorhead, Wichita, and Lincoln).

Last season for the Saltdogs, Orosey had a 4-3 record, tossing 43.1 innings while appearing in a career high 40 games, striking out 49 batters to just 15 walks.

Picht was claimed off of waivers by the Explorers on October 13th from the Joplin Blasters.

Picht was a workhouse for the Blasters last season appearing in 41 games (9th most in AA), eating up 56.2 innings out of the bullpen, finishing with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts.

Picht started his professional career with the Kansas City T-Bones in 2013 and spent the 2014 season with the Frontier Greys (Frontier League) before spending the last two seasons in Joplin.

With the signings of Orosey and Picht, the X’s now have 7 players signed to 2017 contracts (3 position players and 4 pitchers).