TOW TO GO SERVICE OFFERED TO IMPAIRED DRIVERS THIS WEEKEND

A new service is being launched in Iowa this Super Bowl weekend that offers to give anyone who’s had too much to drink a free ride home in a tow truck as their vehicle is carted along behind.

Kevin Bakewell, vice president of Triple-A, says the Tow To Go program will be available to Iowans anytime from Friday through 6 A-M on Monday by calling a toll-free number.

Before this weekend, the program was only available in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska and southeastern states.

It’s now being rolled out for all of Iowa and Nebraska.

Super Bowl weekend is the first of nine weekends when the service will be offered in Iowa.

Tow trucks can usually carry up to two people in the cab.

If there are more people in the party, you will need to make other arrangements to get home safely.

The number to call is: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Radio Iowa