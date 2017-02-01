STATE SENATOR CHALLENGES IF REYNOLDS CAN BECOME GOVERNOR

The only independent in the Iowa legislature is asking the state attorney general to issue a written opinion on if Kim Reynolds can become governor when current Governor Terry Branstad resigns to become ambassador to China.

Senator David Johnson of Ocheyedon is a former Republican who switched to “no party” when Donald Trump became the G-O-P’s presidential nominee.

In December, Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds said the constitution is clear and that she will become governor when Branstad resigns.

Johnson says there is “ambiguity” in the way the constitution is written and that some argue Reynolds may perform the duties of governor, but will not get the title of governor.

Johnson has sent a formal request to Attorney General Tom Miller for an opinion on the matter by February 15th.

Johnson suggests senators could be forced to vote on transfer of power issues based on what the attorney general may determine.

A spokesman for the attorney general said weeks ago that Miller agrees with the Branstad Administration, that Reynolds will become governor when Branstad leaves — and that she’ll have the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor.

A spokesman for Governor Branstad accuses Johnson of “political grandstanding.”

Radio Iowa