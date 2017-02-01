SIOUX CITY MAN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO SOUTH DAKOTA CHARGES

A Sioux City man accused of striking a Tyndall, South Dakota police officer with his vehicle, dragging him across a parking lot and driving away has pleaded not guilty to charges.

36 year old Travis McPeek is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Court documents say Officer Kelly Young suffered broken ribs, cuts and an injured ankle in the August 6th incident in a retail parking lot in Tyndall.

The documents state Young had stopped McPeek for a traffic violation when McPeek put his pickup in reverse, dragged Young across the pavement and drove away.

McPeek was apprehended in December in Mesa, Arizona.