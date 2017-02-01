HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Heelan @ West (GBB), 2-2-17

THE BOYS ARE STILL OUT WEST!

They are headed back to the West gym for the second time in 6 nights as the Wolverines welcome the visiting Crusaders of Bishop Heelan in a girls basketball match-up.

This game is being played on February 2, which marks the 58th anniversary of the “Winter Dance Party” at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. That night marked the final concert for rock ‘n’ roll stars Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson. Early the following morning, the trio (along with pilot Roger Peterson) died when the Beechcraft Bonanza in which they were flying crashed just outside of Clear Lake. The bodies of Holly and Valens had been ejected from the torn fuselage and lay near the wreckage. Richardson’s body had been thrown over the fence and into a cornfield, while pilot Peterson’s body was entangled in the plane’s wreckage. The crash was not discovered for nearly eight hours until the owner of the flight service company, having not heard from the pilot since the previous evening, came upon the wreckage miles from the Mason City airport. The ballroom manager, who had driven the three stars to the airport shortly after midnight, identified the bodies. The cause of death of the three musicians was listed as “gross trauma to brain,” while the pilot’s cause of death was determined to be “brain damage.” All four died instantly.

Each year, to mark the tragic anniversary, thousands of people flock to Clear Lake to visit the crash site (where a memorial now stands) and enjoy the sounds of rock ‘n’ roll from the late 1950’s at the Surf Ballroom.

The date of the crash (February 3, 1959), known as “The Day the Music Died,” inspired the 1971 Don McLean hit song, “American Pie.” Hollywood has also told the story of two of the singers with “The Buddy Holly Story” (1978) and “La Bamba” (1987). Here is the final scene from “La Bamba”.

The “Winter Dance Party” was made its way to the Shore Acres Ballroom in Sioux City on February 4, 1959, the day after the fateful crash, with replacement artists, including Frankie Avalon. Members of Holly’s backup band, including Tommy Allsup (who famously lost a coin toss with Valens for the last seat on that fateful flight) and Waylon Jennings. The ballroom closed its doors permanently in 1965, but the building that housed it is now the site of the Sioux City Community Theatre at 1401 Riverside Boulevard.

But back to basketball.

The boys will be at the West gym to bring you the the descriptions and accounts of the game. Color commentator Brian Vakulskas and statistician/executive producer Dan Vakulskas will join play-by-play man Justin Barker to bring you all the action.

It’s been a rough week for Dan.

Dan and his 4-year-old son, Sam, have been engaged in a war of words since Dan put Sam in a time-out last week. The two were embroiled in a dispute over whether Sam said a naughty word. Dan claims Sam said the s-word. Sam claims he said the word “chit,” which defined as “a short official note, memorandum, or voucher, typically recording a sum owed.”

There seems to be an argument on both sides. Sam and Dan were having lunch at a local restaurant. When the bill arrived, Sam allegedly said, “Don’t pay that (s—/chit).”

During the drive home, Dan ripped into Sam, criticizing his behavior at the restaurant.

When they arrived home, Dan put Sam into time-out. Dan’s wife asked how Sam behaved at the restaurant. “Inappropriate. Whiny. All of the above,” Dan said. “We have have given him everything he wanted. He has more than any 4-year-old in history. He wanted a toy Gator, he got one. He wants toy construction equipment, he gets it. Does he want all of the good toys?”

Sam initially decided to take the high-road regarding Dan’s comments, but after his 10-minute withdrawal from family activities, Sam emerged from his bedroom in a fit of rage, calling Dan a “hater” and citing Dan’s past misbehavior. “Screw Dad,” said Sam.

“I’m tired of biting my tongue,” Sam added. “There’s a new sheriff in town.”

Sam’s best friend, Witten, came to Sam’s defense the following day.

“Thank God he finally said something,” Witten said. “Dan takes a lot of shots at him — for whatever reason. Sam just has kept his mouth closed and continued to focus on what he needs to. But it’s about time he said something, man. Guys ride him, especially Dan. When you have a history, when you can go and Google your history, you better be a little careful with what you say.”

In an effort not to allow Dan “disrespect my legacy like that,” Sam said he had the goods on Dan.

“I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window,” Sam told several media outlets. “I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to an Okoboji weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.

“All I’ve done for my entire childhood is represent the family the right way. Four years, never got in trouble. Respected the family. Print that.”

And so we did.

Tip-off is at 7:30, with the Knova's Carpets Pregame Show at 7:00 on KSCJ 1360AM/94.9FM.

