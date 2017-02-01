GRASSLEY SAYS GORSUCH HAS FAIR REPUTATION AS JUDGE

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was at the White House Tuesday night as President Trump announced his choice for the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley says nominee 49-year-old Neil Gorsuch has a reputation as a “fair and consistent” federal circuit court judge.

Gorsuch is a graduate of Harvard Law School and former President Obama was a classmate.

Grassley chairs the Senate Committee that will hold a hearing on Gorsuch’s nomination.

Grassley points to Gorsuch’s remarks Tuesday night, indicating he’d interpret the law rather than make law as a justice.

Some Democrats in the Senate immediately questioned whether Gorsuch would be an “independent” voice and accused him of a “demonstrated hostility toward women’s rights.”

Grassley says those objections weren’t raised in 2006, when Gorsuch was nominated to be a circuit judge.

Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, issued a written statement saying Gorsuch is “well-respected” and “eminently-qualified.”

Radio Iowa