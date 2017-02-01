GRASSLEY SAYS GORSUCH HAS FAIR REPUTATION AS JUDGE

By Woody Gottburg -
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was at the White House Tuesday night as President Trump announced his choice for the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Grassley says nominee 49-year-old Neil Gorsuch has a reputation as a “fair and consistent” federal circuit court judge.


Gorsuch is a graduate of Harvard Law School and former President Obama was a classmate.

Grassley chairs the Senate Committee that will hold a hearing on Gorsuch’s nomination.


Grassley points to Gorsuch’s remarks Tuesday night, indicating he’d interpret the law rather than make law as a justice.


Some Democrats in the Senate immediately questioned whether Gorsuch would be an “independent” voice and accused him of a “demonstrated hostility toward women’s rights.”

Grassley says those objections weren’t raised in 2006, when Gorsuch was nominated to be a circuit judge.


Iowa’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Joni Ernst, issued a written statement saying Gorsuch is “well-respected” and “eminently-qualified.”

Radio Iowa

