BRANSTAD SIGNS BUDGET SHORTFALL BILL INTO LAW

Governor Terry Branstad has signed into law the Iowa Legislature’s plan to eliminate a shortfall in the state’s current $7.2 billion budget.
Branstad signed a bill Wednesday that cuts about $117 million in spending from the budget that began last July.
Various Iowa agencies will collectively cut about $88 million.
An additional $25 million will be taken from other funds used for programs ranging from economic development to the arts.
About $4 million was saved from unused tax credits.
Some affected Iowa departments – including corrections, higher education and public safety – will determine where those cuts will be made.
Branstad says he is pleased the GOP-controlled Legislature exempted K-12 education, Medicaid and certain property taxes cuts from the reductions.
Democrats have said the cuts will hurt state government.