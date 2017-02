BILLIONS OF DOLLARS EXPECTED TO BE BET ON SUPER BOWL 51

AMERICANS ARE EXPECTED TO WAGER $4-POINT-SEVEN BILLION DOLLARS ON SUPER BOWL 51 THIS COMING WEEKEND.

THAT WOULD BE AN 11 PER CENT INCREASE ON LAST YEAR ACCORDING TO AN ESTIMATE BY THE AMERICAN GAMING ASSOCIATION.

ROX ANN SMITH OF JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS IN SIOUX CITY SAYS THAT INCREASED BETTING ALSO LEADS TO A RISE IN CALLS FROM PEOPLE ASKING FOR HELP WITH THEIR GAMBLING ADDICTION:

PEOPLE WILL BET ON EVERYTHING FROM WHO WINS THE COIN TOSS TO WHO MAKES THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OR TACKLE DURING THE BIG GAME.

SMITH SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE BETTING WON’T NECESSARILY BE BIG GAMBLERS, BUT ARE PART OF A RISING TREND INVOLVING BETTING ON SPORTS:

SMITH SAYS ANYONE WANTING TO TALK TO A GAMBLING COUNSELOR OR TO REFER A FRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBER TO ONE SHOULD CALL AN EASY TO REMEMBER PHONE NUMBER:

ALL CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL.

SMITH SAYS THE GAMBLING EVALUATION SERVICE IS FREE TO IOWA RESIDENTS:

AGAIN THE NUMBER IS 1-800-BETS-OFF.