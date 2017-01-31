THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOLLOWING DANBURY BURGLARY

Three suspects are in custody facing charges after they were discovered allegedly burglarizing the C Shop in Danbury, Iowa around 5am Tuesday.

An employee of the C Shop arriving at work and an employee of the store’s trash pick up service found the three subjects inside.

The suspects fled with a bag of cash, checks and receipts.

The employees gave authorities a good description of the suspects and their vehicle.

A short time later the trio was taken into custody in Ida Grove by the Ida County Sheriff’s Department.

The stolen items were also recovered.

19 year old Trenton Mathews of Danbury is being held in the Ida County Jail.

The two juveniles have not been identified.