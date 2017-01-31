STYX & JOHN WAITE TO ROCK TYSON EVENTS CENTER

Styx, one of the most popular rock bands of the last 40 years, will be performing their hits like “Lady”, “Renegade” and “The Grand Illusion” to the Tyson Events Center this spring.

Styx will perform at the Tyson on Wednesday, March 29th, for a 7:30 show.

John Waite, the former lead vocalist of the Babys who also had a huge solo hit in “Missing You” will open the show.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 3rd, at 10am at the Tyson Events Center Box Office and online.

Ticket prices range from $29 to $69 dollars each.

Photo courtesy Styx