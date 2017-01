SOUTH SIOUX CITY COUNCIL TO HOLD CLOSED SESSION ON ODOR ISSUES

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION FRIDAY AT NOON TO DISCUSS THE ONGOING ISSUE OF ODORS THAT HAVE AFFECTED THE HOMES LOCATED IN THE 39TH AND G STREET AREA.

CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST SAYS THE COUNCIL WILL MEET IN CLOSED SESSION, BUT NO COURSE OF ACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAKEN.

HEDQUIST ALSO SAYS VERY POSITIVE NEWS CONCERNING THE SITUATION WILL BE ANNOUNCED SOON.

AFFECTED RESIDENTS FROM THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD HAVE BEEN OUT OF THEIR HOMES SINCE OCTOBER BECAUSE OF ODORS THAT CAME THROUGH THE CITY’S SEWER SYSTEM ASSOCIATED WITH THE NEARBY BIG OX ENERGY PLANT.