MUSEUM TO HOST JACKSON ST BREWING PRESENTATION

More people have taken up brewing their own beer and some have taken it from being a hobby to a business.

Dave Winslow, the owner of Jackson Street Brewery, is one of them and he will present a program on the “Science and Art of Craft Brewing” on Thursday, February 2nd at Sioux City’s Public Museum.

Museum Curator Matt Anderson says Winslow will describe how the brewing process works:

A display of local brewing memorabilia is also on display there through March 12th.

Winslow’s presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. in the museum located at 4th and Nebraska Streets.

Following that, the audience will be invited to walk over to the brewery located behind the Museum on 5th Street to look at Winslow’s brewing setup.