IOWA NATIONAL GUARD CONTINUES SERVING AROUND THE WORLD

By Woody Gottburg -
11
The Sioux City, Iowa Air National Guard, 185th Air Refueling Wing, transport Soldiers from the Colorado Guard, 220th Military Police Company, the 1/157 and the 2/157 1st artillery, to the New Orleans Naval Air Station to support Hurricane Katrina relief efforts on September 05, 2005. The Army National Guard along with the Navy, Army, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard have been mobilized to take part in Joint Task Force - Katrina, a humanitarian assistance operation in a joint effort led by the Department of Defense in conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, from Sioux City, IA., has been running back to back missions in support of the Hurricane Katrina relief efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar M. Sanchez) [#Beginning of Shooting Data Section] Nikon D1X Focal Length: 80mm Optimize Image: Color Mode: Mode II (Adobe RGB) Noise Reduction: 2005/09/05 11:23:50.5 Exposure Mode: Programmed Auto White Balance: Direct sunlight Tone Comp: Normal JPEG (8-bit) Fine Metering Mode: Multi-Pattern AF Mode: AF-C Hue Adjustment: 0° Image Size: Medium (2000 x 1312) 1/400 sec - F/10 Flash Sync Mode: Not Attached Saturation: Color Exposure Comp.: 0 EV Sharpening: Normal Lens: VR 80-400mm F/4.5-5.6 D Sensitivity: ISO 250 Image Comment: [#End of Shooting Data Section]

The leader of the Iowa National Guard says the nine-thousand soldiers under his command are serving during the “longest, most challenging period of war and domestic emergencies” in the state’s history.


Adjutant General Timothy Orr delivered his “Condition of the Guard” address Tuesday morning at the statehouse.

Today, 425 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen are on active duty, including 80 soldiers from two Iowa Guard units who are currently serving in Afghanistan.

Orr says guard units deployed to “more than a dozen locations around the globe” this past year.


Orr says the importance of “rigorous training…cannot be overstated.”


Nearly 12-and-a-half million will be spent in Sioux City on a new structure to consolidate operations for the 185th Refueling Wing.

“Readiness Centers” in Carroll and Fairfield will be remodeled this year.

In late 2017, construction will begin on a new armory in Davenport, which will replace the oldest armory currently being used by the Iowa National Guard.

