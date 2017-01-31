IOWA NATIONAL GUARD CONTINUES SERVING AROUND THE WORLD

The leader of the Iowa National Guard says the nine-thousand soldiers under his command are serving during the “longest, most challenging period of war and domestic emergencies” in the state’s history.

Adjutant General Timothy Orr delivered his “Condition of the Guard” address Tuesday morning at the statehouse.

Today, 425 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen are on active duty, including 80 soldiers from two Iowa Guard units who are currently serving in Afghanistan.

Orr says guard units deployed to “more than a dozen locations around the globe” this past year.

Orr says the importance of “rigorous training…cannot be overstated.”

Nearly 12-and-a-half million will be spent in Sioux City on a new structure to consolidate operations for the 185th Refueling Wing.

“Readiness Centers” in Carroll and Fairfield will be remodeled this year.

In late 2017, construction will begin on a new armory in Davenport, which will replace the oldest armory currently being used by the Iowa National Guard.

Radio Iowa