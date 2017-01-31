IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES GOP LED BUDGET BILL

Republicans in the legislature have sent the governor a bill that trims about 88 million dollars out of the the current year’s state budget.

State Representative Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, says the plan is the result of “careful negotiations” about which state government operations to target.

Democrats like Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City argued the cuts were NOT well-planned.

The legislature approved taking six-million dollars out of a cultural trust fund to help balance the current year’s budget.

Governor Branstad says the six million dollars in the cultural trust fund “is just sitting there” and it would be better for legislators to spend it now and avoid state employee layoffs.

A few dozen protesters spent the day at the statehouse to demonstrate their opposition to the bill and taking the cultural trust funds.

