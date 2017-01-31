HINRICH TO TRY OUT FOR NBA CHAMPION CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Sioux City native Kirk Hinrich may soon be back in the NBA.

The 36 year old free-agent guard will work out Wednesday in Cleveland for the NBA champion Cavaliers, who need a backup for Kyrie Irving.

Hinrich played sparingly for Atlanta last season.

The former Sioux City West High standout averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15 NBA seasons, mostly with the Chicago Bulls.

He’s also has appeared in 71 playoff games – 53 with Chicago.

The Cavs need a more experienced backup at point than rookie Kay Felder, who has improved but isn’t ready.