CRAIG IOWA MAN AGREES TO PLEA DEAL ON SEXUAL EXPLOITATION CHARGES

A CRAIG, IOWA MAN HAS AGREED TO PLEAD GUILTY TO FOUR CHARGES AFTER BEING ARRESTED LAST JUNE FOR ALLEGEDLY VIDEOTAPING ADULTS AND CHILDREN WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT.

67 YEAR OLD JAMES GRASZ PLEADED GUILTY MONDAY TO FOUR COUNTS OF SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR, A CLASS C FELONY, IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

GRASZ WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED WITH TWO MORE COUNTS OF THAT CHARGE AND FIVE COUNTS OF INVASION OF PRIVACY.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THEIR INVESTIGATION HAD DETERMINED THAT GRASZ HAD VIDEOTAPED PEOPLE IN VARIOUS STATES OF NUDITY WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT OR KNOWLEDGE FOR AT LEAST TEN YEARS AT HIS CRAIG RESIDENCE.

GRASZ WILL BE SENTENCED MARCH 3RD IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.